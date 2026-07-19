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Residential properties for sale in Region of Prešov, Slovakia

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1 property total found
5 bedroom house in Zeleznik, Slovakia
5 bedroom house
Zeleznik, Slovakia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-storey house for sale in Herceg Novi, Topla district. The house with a total area of 2…
$371,610
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Properties features in Region of Prešov, Slovakia

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