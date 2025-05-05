Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovakia
  3. Karlova Ves
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Karlova Ves, Slovakia

1 property total found
Apartment in Karlova Ves, Slovakia
Apartment
Karlova Ves, Slovakia
Продается просторная, солнечная 3-комнатная квартира с кондиционером. Площадь квартиры: 111 …
$476,973
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go