Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovakia
  3. District of Bratislava II
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in District of Bratislava II, Slovakia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Bratislava, Slovakia
3 bedroom house
Bratislava, Slovakia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 006 m²
We offer K   selling the villa in Bratislava-pod.biskupicach Square Square Square 1006m2 Hou…
$1,35M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in District of Bratislava II, Slovakia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes