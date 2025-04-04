Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovakia
  3. District of Bratislava II
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in District of Bratislava II, Slovakia

1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Bratislava, Slovakia
3 bedroom house
Bratislava, Slovakia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 006 m²
We offer K   selling the villa in Bratislava-pod.biskupicach Square Square Square 1006m2 Hou…
$1,35M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in District of Bratislava II, Slovakia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes