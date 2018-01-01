Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of residential properties in Singapore

Bungalow 6 bedrooms in Northwest, Singapore
Bungalow 6 bedrooms
Northwest, Singapore
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 654 m²
Number of floors 2
Hua Guan Avenue, King Albert Park\ LONG TERM RENTAL - 2 YEARS OR MORE. $35,000 SGD (es…
€23,897
per month
