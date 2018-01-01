Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Short-term rental
  3. France

Short-term rental residential properties in France

83 properties total found
Chalet 6 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge in Lyon, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
This is a magnificent chalet ideally located in one of the most sought-after areas of Val d'…
€2,230
per night
Chalet 5 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge in Lyon, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Chalet  is a prestigious chalet built in 2022. It enjoys a quiet and intimate location on th…
€2,280
per night
Chalet 6 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge in Lyon, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
This urban chalet is located in the quiet and intimate neighborhood of Les Carats, ski-in sk…
€2,430
per night
Chalet 5 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge in Lyon, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Located in the mountain hamlet of Fornet, 200 meters from the gondola and the slopes, the ch…
€2,580
per night
Chalet 6 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with TV in Lyon, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with TV
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
  Chalet  is a superb high standing chalet which benefits from a dream location. Indeed, …
€3,300
per night
Chalet 7 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with TV in Lyon, France
Chalet 7 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with TV
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
The Chalet , is a magnificent high standing building located in the Crêt district of Val-d'I…
€3,380
per night
Chalet 7 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with TV in Lyon, France
Chalet 7 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with TV
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
The Chalet , is a magnificent high standing building located in the Crêt district of Val-d'I…
€3,380
per night
Chalet 4 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge in Lyon, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Chalet  takes its name from its majestic cathedral ceiling, which affords a breathtaking vie…
€3,800
per night
Chalet 6 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with TV in Lyon, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with TV
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
A magnificent six-bedroom residence perfectly situated at the top of the hill, overlooking t…
€6,300
per night
Chalet 5 bedrooms with TV, with Garage in Megeve, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms with TV, with Garage
Megeve, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Chalet is located in the Rochebrune area, a perfect location in the middle of nature, only 2…
€1,800
per night
Chalet 2 bedrooms with Furniture, with TV, with Iron in Megeve, France
Chalet 2 bedrooms with Furniture, with TV, with Iron
Megeve, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
The Blackrock apartment is located in the hamlet of pistes in the charming resort of Megève.…
€1,900
per night
Chalet 7 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge in Megeve, France
Chalet 7 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge
Megeve, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
This magnificent 500m² chalet, entirely new, is located not far from the ski slopes of La Pr…
€2,800
per night
Chalet 5 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge in Megeve, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge
Megeve, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
The Chalet  made with 5 double rooms all ensuite, offers in addition to an ideal location, a…
€2,930
per night
Chalet 5 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge in Megeve, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge
Megeve, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
This new chalet is ideally located in Megève. Less than 5 minutes walk from the centre of th…
€3,000
per night
Chalet 5 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Balcony / loggia in Megeve, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Balcony / loggia
Megeve, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Chalet , located in La Princesse, offers you a superb view of the Mont Blanc, which you can …
€3,200
per night
Chalet 5 bedrooms with Wi-Fi, with Fridge, with Washing machine in Megeve, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms with Wi-Fi, with Fridge, with Washing machine
Megeve, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Chalet  is located in the centre of the village, a few steps from the shops and 550 metres f…
€4,300
per night
Chalet 2 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge in Megeve, France
Chalet 2 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge
Megeve, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This charming apartment is ideally located in the centre of Megeve and about 230 meters from…
€4,650
per night
Chalet 5 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge in Megeve, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge
Megeve, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
In the highly popular Mont d'Arbois area is an exceptional building, the Chalet.   This s…
€7,860
per night
Chalet 6 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge in Megeve, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge
Megeve, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
The Chalet  on the Mont d'Arbois plateau is a true pearl of design and comfort and is consid…
€10,000
per night
Chalet 6 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Washing machine in Megeve, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Washing machine
Megeve, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Nestled in the sought after Mont d'Arbois area, discover the Chalet , which can accommodate …
€13,430
per night
Chalet 6 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with TV in Les Allues, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with TV
Les Allues, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
The Chalet  is a unique accommodation for tailor-made vacations in Meribel. Equipped for 15 …
€1,840
per night
Chalet 6 bedrooms with Furniture, with Parking, with Wi-Fi in Les Allues, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms with Furniture, with Parking, with Wi-Fi
Les Allues, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
The chalet , located in Hameau du Raffort, close to Meribel slopes, is a mountain chalet com…
€1,920
per night
Chalet 6 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge in Les Allues, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge
Les Allues, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Chalet , located in the hamlet of Méribel Village, is a luxury chalet with a relaxation area…
€2,000
per night
Chalet 5 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge in Les Allues, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge
Les Allues, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
It is a prestigious chalet with hammam in the exclusive area of the rond-point des Pistes in…
€2,040
per night
Chalet 7 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge in Les Allues, France
Chalet 7 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge
Les Allues, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Beautifully renovated chalet, with an unobstructed view of the mountain. A large terrace and…
€2,130
per night
Chalet 4 bedrooms with Wi-Fi, with Fridge, with TV in Les Allues, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms with Wi-Fi, with Fridge, with TV
Les Allues, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
The Chalet , in the privileged Mussillon area, is a family chalet in Méribel. This charming …
€2,150
per night
Chalet 6 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge in Les Allues, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge
Les Allues, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
In the heart of the Méribel valley, the hamlet of Raffort stands out for its charm and authe…
€2,600
per night
Chalet 6 bedrooms with Furniture, with Fridge, with TV in Les Allues, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms with Furniture, with Fridge, with TV
Les Allues, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
The chalet, located in the hamlet of Méribel Village, is a luxury chalet with swimming pool …
€2,600
per night
Chalet 6 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge in Les Allues, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge
Les Allues, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
An apartment for 14 people with a generous space Although it has all the features of a pr…
€2,750
per night
Chalet 6 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge in Les Allues, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge
Les Allues, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Chalet with services and swimming pool in Méribel Mussillon.  Chalet  is a prestigious ch…
€3,615
per night

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir