UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Property type
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Commercial
Restaurant
Price per day
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Rooms
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms
1
2
3
4
5+
Food:
Breakfast
Lunch
Dinner
Indoors:
Wi-Fi
Balcony / loggia
TV
Dishwasher
Washing machine
Furniture
Jacuzzi
Sauna / bath
Electric kettle
Air conditioner
Hairdryer
Computer
Kitchen
Fridge
Tableware
Microwave
Iron
Outdoors:
Garage
Parking
Swimming pool
Alcove
Playground
Brazier
Total area
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show all options
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Short-term rental
Dominican Republic
Short-term rental residential properties in Dominican Republic
Clear all
23 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room villa
El Portillo, Dominican Republic
3
3
2 m²
€513
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
+18292590928
info@dolcevitaluxuryproperties.com
6 room villa
Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
6
6
5 172 m²
€1,192
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
+18292590928
info@dolcevitaluxuryproperties.com
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with gazebo
El Portillo, Dominican Republic
4
4
3 892 m²
€642
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
+18292590928
info@dolcevitaluxuryproperties.com
5 room villa
Dominican Republic
5
4
6 582 m²
€688
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
+18292590928
info@dolcevitaluxuryproperties.com
Villa 8 bedrooms
Higueey, Dominican Republic
8
8
2 m²
€3,071
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
+18292590928
info@dolcevitaluxuryproperties.com
4 room villa with air conditioning, with garden, with bbq
Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
4
4
2 m²
€779
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
+18292590928
info@dolcevitaluxuryproperties.com
4 room villa with air conditioning, with bbq, nearby golf course
Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
4
4
2 m²
€1,100
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
+18292590928
info@dolcevitaluxuryproperties.com
5 room villa
Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
5
5
2 m²
€825
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
+18292590928
info@dolcevitaluxuryproperties.com
4 room villa
Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
4
4
2 m²
€1,192
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
+18292590928
info@dolcevitaluxuryproperties.com
6 room villa
Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
6
6
2 m²
€3,301
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
+18292590928
info@dolcevitaluxuryproperties.com
4 room villa
Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
4
4
2 m²
€871
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
+18292590928
info@dolcevitaluxuryproperties.com
9 room villa
Nagua, Dominican Republic
10
10
2 m²
€3,209
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
+18292590928
info@dolcevitaluxuryproperties.com
3 room villa
Baoruco, Dominican Republic
3
3
2 m²
€550
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
+18292590928
info@dolcevitaluxuryproperties.com
4 room villa
Baoruco, Dominican Republic
4
4
2 m²
€917
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
+18292590928
info@dolcevitaluxuryproperties.com
9 room villa with Piscina
Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
10
10
2 m²
€3,209
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
+18292590928
info@dolcevitaluxuryproperties.com
5 room villa with air conditioning, with beach, with Piscina
Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
5
5
2 m²
€1,009
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
+18292590928
info@dolcevitaluxuryproperties.com
3 room villa
Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
3
3
2 m²
€367
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
+18292590928
info@dolcevitaluxuryproperties.com
4 room villa
Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
4
4
2 m²
€458
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
+18292590928
info@dolcevitaluxuryproperties.com
6 room villa
Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
6
4
2 m²
€2,292
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
+18292590928
info@dolcevitaluxuryproperties.com
3 room villa
Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
3
3
2 m²
€275
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
+18292590928
info@dolcevitaluxuryproperties.com
4 room villa
Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
4
4
2 m²
€504
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
+18292590928
info@dolcevitaluxuryproperties.com
9 room villa
Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic
10
10
2 m²
€9,168
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
+18292590928
info@dolcevitaluxuryproperties.com
2 room apartment with Piscina
Higueey, Dominican Republic
2
2
1 062 m²
€1,467
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
+18292590928
info@dolcevitaluxuryproperties.com
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL