Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Serbia
  3. Zlatibor
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Zlatibor, Serbia

1 BHK
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Zlatibor, Serbia
1 bedroom apartment
Zlatibor, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
Modern apartment for sale in ZlatiborWe offer to your attention a beautiful apartment in a p…
$88,309
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go