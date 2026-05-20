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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Vojvodina, Serbia

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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sremska Kamenica, Serbia
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Sremska Kamenica, Serbia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
Суперлюксовая вилла рядом с Нови-Садом в Республике Сербия, на склонах Фрушка-Горы, на высот…
$1,76M
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Properties features in Vojvodina, Serbia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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