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Residential properties for sale in Sremska Kamenica, Serbia

1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sremska Kamenica, Serbia
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Sremska Kamenica, Serbia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
Суперлюксовая вилла рядом с Нови-Садом в Республике Сербия, на склонах Фрушка-Горы, на высот…
$1,78M
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