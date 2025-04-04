Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Serbia
  3. Sopot
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Sopot, Serbia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Sopot, Serbia
2 bedroom house
Sopot, Serbia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 560 m²
Newly built house of specific construction, in the elite area of ​​Mala Ivanca, only 31.5 km…
$1,79M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes