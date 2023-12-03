Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Serbia
  3. Residential
  4. Sopot Urban Municipality
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Sopot Urban Municipality, Serbia

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Sopot, Serbia
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sopot, Serbia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 5/5
€144,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский

Properties features in Sopot Urban Municipality, Serbia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir