Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Serbia
  3. Nisava Administrative District
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Nisava Administrative District, Serbia

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in City of Niš, Serbia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
City of Niš, Serbia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a family house, 108 sq m, on the shore of Lake Oblachinsk.Location - Serbia, Nishav…
$110,198
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Nisava Administrative District, Serbia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes