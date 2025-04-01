Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Serbia
  3. Nisava Administrative District
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Nisava Administrative District, Serbia

Investment 1 864 m² in City of Niš, Serbia
Investment 1 864 m²
City of Niš, Serbia
Area 1 864 m²
Business and residential space in Nis, exceptional architectural solutions (Christmas tree s…
$510,303
