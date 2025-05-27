Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Central Serbia, Serbia

сommercial property
11
investment properties
5
3 properties total found
Shop 1 750 m² in Levovik, Serbia
Shop 1 750 m²
Levovik, Serbia
Area 1 750 m²
Number of floors 2
$3,99M
Shop 605 m² in Smederevska Palanka, Serbia
Shop 605 m²
Smederevska Palanka, Serbia
Area 605 m²
the shopping center, in Samederevsk  - Polanska, Serbia.                                    …
$946,813
