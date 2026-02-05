Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Serbia
  3. Beocin
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Beocin, Serbia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Beocin, Serbia
2 bedroom house
Beocin, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
Cozy family house in a unique area of SerbiaVojvodina is a flat area in northern Serbia. It …
$79,091
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go