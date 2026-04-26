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Hotels for sale in Al Hariq, Saudi Arabia

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Hotel 6 700 m² in Riyadh Region, Saudi Arabia
Hotel 6 700 m²
Riyadh Region, Saudi Arabia
Area 6 700 m²
We are particularly pleased to be able to offer you a very well-kept, operator-free hotel in…
$7,30M
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