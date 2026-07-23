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Residential properties for sale in Saint George Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis

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1 property total found
Apartment in Kittian Village, Saint Kitts and Nevis
Apartment
Kittian Village, Saint Kitts and Nevis
$320,327
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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