Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Vyborgsky District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Vyborgsky District, Russia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
8 room house in Polanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
8 room house
Polanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 787 m²
Floor 1/2
Country complex on the bay A complex of houses on the first line of the Gulf of Finland wit…
$4,77M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vyborgsky District, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go