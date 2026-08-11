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Warehouses for sale in Vyborgsky District, Russia

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Warehouse 2 113 m² in Vyborg, Russia
Warehouse 2 113 m²
Vyborg, Russia
Area 2 113 m²
Floor 1
The production and warehouse base of Vyborg is offered for sale. Convenient location and ent…
$1,15M
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