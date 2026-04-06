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Warehouses for sale in Voskresensky District, Russia

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2 properties total found
Warehouse 2 200 m² in Voskresensky District, Russia
Warehouse 2 200 m²
Voskresensky District, Russia
Area 2 200 m²
Floor 1
Refrigerated warehouse with ripening chambers. Class A warehouse. Year of commissioning: 201…
$31,096
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Warehouse 4 500 m² in Voskresensky District, Russia
Warehouse 4 500 m²
Voskresensky District, Russia
Area 4 500 m²
Floor 1
Rentals Production premises Ceiling height 8-10 m The gate is at 0. Concrete floor, 8 tons l…
$11,194
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