Houses for sale in Volosovsky District, Russia

2 room house in Bolsevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Bolsevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/2
It is offered for sale a residential house with a bath and household buildings on a land plo…
$18,215
Leave a request
2 room house in Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/2
I'll sell a nice cozy house in the village of Rogovitsy. The house is not large, warm with a…
$47,966
Leave a request
3 room house in Sabskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Sabskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
I will sell a log 2-storey house without interior decoration in the village of Slepino Volos…
$66,788
Leave a request
2 room house in Kikerino, Russia
2 room house
Kikerino, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 1/1
I will sell a residential house in Kikerino 80 km from St. Petersburg - direct message. The …
$69,217
Leave a request
2 room house in Bolshoy Sabsk, Russia
2 room house
Bolshoy Sabsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/2
It is offered for sale a fully landscaped, winter house with outbuildings on a land plot on …
$145,719
Leave a request
House in Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer a beautiful plot with a house and a bath in the Volosovsky district of SNT Health (…
$36,430
Leave a request
2 room house in Bolsevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Bolsevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 99
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
I will sell an excellent winter house in the village of Bryukhovitsa Volosov district. The h…
$36,430
Leave a request
House in Bolsevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Bolsevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/1
Urgently sold house on a land plot of 34 acres in the village of Volpi Volosov district of L…
$16,879
Leave a request
4 room house in Kikerino, Russia
4 room house
Kikerino, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/2
I will sell a winter house of 54.1m2 on a land plot of 14 acres. Volosovsky district, Kaliti…
$25,501
Leave a request
House in Klopickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Klopickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a residential house built in 1963 on a land plot of 15 acres of IZHS. (without surv…
$15,786
Leave a request
2 room house in Bolshaya Vruda, Russia
2 room house
Bolshaya Vruda, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/1
I will sell a residential house in Yamki Volosovsky district of Leningrad region from 85 km …
$38,859
Leave a request
8 room house in Kikerino, Russia
8 room house
Kikerino, Russia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/2
Affordable offer! The price is relevant until 30.04.2025. Three-bedroom apartment, located o…
$16,879
Leave a request
2 room house in Bolsevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Bolsevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
I will sell not a large but very cozy house in 2 floors .70 sq.m. House of 2018 built, timbe…
$42,501
Leave a request
2 room house in Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/2
Attention, cost down. I'll sell a nice cozy house in the village of Rogovitsy. The house is …
$37,644
Leave a request

