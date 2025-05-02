Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Volosovsky District, Russia

22 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kikerino, Russia
2 room apartment
Kikerino, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/5
In direct sale an excellent two-bedroom apartment in the village of Kikerino, the apartment …
$40,680
3 room apartment in Volosovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/5
In the center of Volosovo, on the 2/5-story panel house of the 121st series, an excellent sp…
$72,860
1 room apartment in Torosovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Torosovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/5
Attention, price reduction. Offered for sale bright, warm one-room apartment in the village …
$30,965
1 room apartment in Volosovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/5
St. Petersburg (from Red Village) 40 km For sale landscaped, in the house of improved layout…
$46,144
1 room apartment in Volosovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/5
Volosovo 60 km from St. Petersburg It is offered for sale 1 kom apartment on the 1st floor o…
$43,594
3 room apartment in Volosovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/3
I will sell a 3-room apartment in the district center of Volosovo for 3/3 of the panel house…
$54,645
3 room apartment in Bolshaya Vruda, Russia
3 room apartment
Bolshaya Vruda, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/5
From St. Petersburg 85 km p. Big Vruda, located on the banks of the Vruda River, is for sale…
$30,358
2 room apartment in Torosovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Torosovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/5
Offered for sale two-bedroom apartment in the village of Torosovo Volosovo district, located…
$36,430
2 room apartment in Volosovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale a landscaped two-room apartment, in a house of improved layout in the district cent…
$59,502
1 room apartment in Bolshaya Vruda, Russia
1 room apartment
Bolshaya Vruda, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 5/5
Leningrad region Volosov district d. Big Vruda is for sale 1 one-bedroom apartment. The apar…
$20,644
3 room apartment in Volosovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/5
I will sell 3 apartments in Volosovo. The opener, two rooms and the kitchen overlook the yar…
$68,002
1 room apartment in Volosovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/2
Offered for sale 1-room comfortable apartment in Volosovo, Leningrad region on the first flo…
$26,108
2 room apartment in Seltso, Russia
2 room apartment
Seltso, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 4/5
From St. Petersburg Krasnoye Selo 40 km along Talinskoye highway for sale 2-bedroom apartmen…
$38,859
3 room apartment in Volosovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale a beautiful three-room apartment in Volosovo, 86, 4/5 floor, total area 57.3 sq.m.,…
$47,966
Room 3 rooms in Zimiticy, Russia
Room 3 rooms
Zimiticy, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale in a cozy, bright 3-room apartment 2 rooms, apartment area 58.1 sq. m., 2 sold room…
$25,258
2 room apartment in Bolshaya Vruda, Russia
2 room apartment
Bolshaya Vruda, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/5
From St. Petersburg 85 km p. Big Vruda, located on the banks of the Vruda River, is for sale…
$29,022
3 room apartment in Volosovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/5
St. Petersburg (from Krasny Village) 40 km For sale 3-room apartment in the district center …
$47,966
4 room apartment in Volosovo, Russia
4 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/5
I will sell a 4-room apartment in Volosovo on 3/5th of a panel house. Total area 61.8 sq. m.…
$51,002
2 room apartment in Torosovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Torosovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/5
It is offered for sale a bright, warm 2-room apartment in Torosovo, Volosovo district, locat…
$38,251
1 room apartment in Volosovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale is an excellent comfortable one-room apartment on the 1st floor in a house built in…
$43,716
3 room apartment in Volosovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/5
St. Petersburg (from Red Village) 40 km For sale 3-room apartment in Volosovo on 2/5th. pane…
$57,073
3 room apartment in Torosovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Torosovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/4
Offered for sale bright, warm 3-room apartment in the village of Torosovo Volosovo district …
$51,002
