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Warehouses for sale in Venyovsky District, Russia

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2 properties total found
Warehouse 5 000 m² in Mordvesskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Warehouse 5 000 m²
Mordvesskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 5 000 m²
Floor 1
Heated production building - 2 910 m2. Administrative and household building - 1 110 m2. The…
$24,877
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Warehouse 5 000 m² in Mordvesskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Warehouse 5 000 m²
Mordvesskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 5 000 m²
Floor 1
Heated production building - 2 910 m2. Administrative and household building - 1 110 m2. The…
$2,61M
Leave a request
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