  2. Russia
  3. Vasileostrovskiy rayon
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Vasileostrovskiy rayon, Russia

Room 6 rooms in okrug No 7, Russia
Room 6 rooms
okrug No 7, Russia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/5
The historical center of the city, the heart of Vasilevsky Island! Literally 5 minutes walk…
$27,392
4 room apartment in okrug Gavan, Russia
4 room apartment
okrug Gavan, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 5/6
Offered for sale 4-room apartment in Stalin’s house built in 1939. Excellent layout, double-…
$214,744
1 room apartment in okrug Morskoy, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Morskoy, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/9
There's a deposit for the apartment. Apartment for sale in an elite, environmentally friend…
$78,933
3 room apartment in okrug Morskoy, Russia
3 room apartment
okrug Morskoy, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/12
Advance. Two-storey apartment!!! Dream!!! Two-storey three-bedroom apartment for sale. The …
$157,633
Properties features in Vasileostrovskiy rayon, Russia

