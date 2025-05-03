Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Vachsky District, Russia

2 properties total found
House in Novoselki, Russia
House
Novoselki, Russia
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
The village house, one-storey, project of the 70s, is located on the central street of Lenin…
$15,736
House in Vachsky District, Russia
House
Vachsky District, Russia
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is two floors 100 meters, first floor kitchen living room 24 meters, bathroom, cor…
$35,366
