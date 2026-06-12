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Houses with garden for sale in Ural Federal District, Russia

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1 property total found
5 bedroom house in Pionerskiy, Russia
5 bedroom house
Pionerskiy, Russia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 253 m²
Number of floors 2
Dream house 500 meters from the sea in the resort Pioneersky. There is plenty of room for ev…
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Properties features in Ural Federal District, Russia

with Terrace
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