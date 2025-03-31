Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Tuapsinsky District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Tuapsinsky District, Russia

3 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Lermontovo, Russia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lermontovo, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Project from the developer for investment and personal use 8 I am a muddle -headed contro…
$144,904
1 bedroom apartment in Tuapsinsky District, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Tuapsinsky District, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 2/18
The residential complex has a cascading architecture. The buildings were erected according t…
$63,751
2 room house in Agoy, Russia
2 room house
Agoy, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/2
We sell a cottage with all amenities 2 km from the beach. The brick house is located on the …
$85,070
Properties features in Tuapsinsky District, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
