Monthly rent of commercial property in Svetlovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

2 properties total found
Commercial property 78 m² in Svetly, Russia
Commercial property 78 m²
Svetly, Russia
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
I offer for rent non-residential premises 78 sq.m., the first floor, the building is adjacen…
$851
per month
Commercial property 245 m² in Svetly, Russia
Commercial property 245 m²
Svetly, Russia
Area 245 m²
Floor 1/1
General-purpose premises Densely populated area of ​​the city of Svetly, Kaliningrad region …
$3,083
per month
