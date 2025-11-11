Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of apartments in Svetlovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

1 property total found
1 room apartment in Lublino, Russia
1 room apartment
Lublino, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/5
$210
per month
