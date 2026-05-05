Pool Houses for sale in Svetlovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

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House in Svetlovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
House
Svetlovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Area 230 m²
Residential building, bathhouse and elling for sale with access to the Kaliningrad Sea Canal…
$333,445
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