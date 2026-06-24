Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Svetlogorskij gorodskoj okrug
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Svetlogorskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

;
Svetlogorsk
6
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Svetlogorsk, Russia
House
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Area 455 m²
A complex of two houses in the resort town of Svetlogorsk in an ecologically clean picturesq…
$2,05M
Leave a request
House in Svetlogorsk, Russia
House
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Area 479 m²
The story of your new life where legends come to life. You live in a unique place where curi…
$3,83M
Leave a request
House in Svetlogorsk, Russia
House
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Area 100 m²
We offer your attention to the sale of the project "Miracle" in the KP "Pereslavskie dachas"…
$136,782
Leave a request
Billion Dollar BeautiesBillion Dollar Beauties
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Svetlogorskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go