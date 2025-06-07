Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Svetlogorskij gorodskoj okrug
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Svetlogorskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

2 properties total found
Commercial property 105 m² in Svetlogorsk, Russia
Commercial property 105 m²
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/5
Shopping center 104.8 square meters in Svetlogorsk on the street. Dachnaya 4th. Shopping cen…
$89,140
Leave a request
Commercial property 145 m² in Svetlogorsk, Russia
Commercial property 145 m²
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/6
I am selling a free-use premises with a total area of ​​144.6 m2. Landmark: railway station …
$72,562
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go