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Lakefront Apartments for sale in Svetlogorskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

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Svetlogorsk
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Apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
Apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Area 53 m²
We offer to your attention an apartment in the center of Svetlogorsk with a view of Lake "Qu…
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Properties features in Svetlogorskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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