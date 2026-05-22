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Pool Houses for sale in Svetlogorsk, Russia

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3 properties total found
House in Svetlogorsk, Russia
House
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Area 455 m²
A complex of two houses in the resort town of Svetlogorsk in an ecologically clean picturesq…
$2,11M
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House in Svetlogorsk, Russia
House
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Area 479 m²
The story of your new life where legends come to life. You live in a unique place where curi…
$3,93M
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House in Svetlogorsk, Russia
House
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Area 100 m²
We offer your attention to the sale of the project "Miracle" in the KP "Pereslavskie dachas"…
$140,463
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