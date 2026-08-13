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Warehouses for sale in Sverdlovsk Oblast, Russia

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Warehouse 4 500 m² in Yekaterinburg, Russia
Warehouse 4 500 m²
Yekaterinburg, Russia
Area 4 500 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Sverdlovsk region, Berezovsky, ter Yekaterinburg ring roa…
$51,379
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