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Villas in Staritsky District, Russia

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Staritsky District, Russia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Staritsky District, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
New three-storey villa (built in 2010) in a quiet town of Barskaya Riviera - Uteha, designed…
$293,075
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