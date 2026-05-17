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Residential properties for sale in Staritsky District, Russia

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houses
4
4 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Staritsky District, Russia
3 bedroom house
Staritsky District, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 278 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a house with a swimming pool on the first line in the village of Uteha. The house i…
$386,859
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5 bedroom house in Staritsky District, Russia
5 bedroom house
Staritsky District, Russia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
House at Comfort For sale a luxury house in Utekha, has large terraces, which offer a beauti…
$293,075
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Staritsky District, Russia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Staritsky District, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
New three-storey villa (built in 2010) in a quiet town of Barskaya Riviera - Uteha, designed…
$293,075
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Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
3 bedroom house in Staritsky District, Russia
3 bedroom house
Staritsky District, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 3
Home on the front line For sale house on the first line, which is located in Utekh. The hous…
$586,150
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