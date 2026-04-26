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Offices for Sale in Sovetskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

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Office 112 m² in Sovetsk, Russia
Office 112 m²
Sovetsk, Russia
Area 112 m²
For sale is a two-storey building with an area of ​​112.4 sq. m., located on a plot of 14.25…
$156,944
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