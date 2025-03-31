Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Sovetskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

Sovetsk
3
3 properties total found
Commercial property 236 m² in Sovetsk, Russia
Commercial property 236 m²
Sovetsk, Russia
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-storey building with an area of ​​112.4 sq. m., located on a plot of 14.25…
$129,860
Commercial property 112 m² in Sovetsk, Russia
Commercial property 112 m²
Sovetsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-storey building with an area of ​​112.4 sq. m., located on a plot of 14.25…
$139,431
