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Apartments for sale in Sovetskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

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Apartment in Sovetsk, Russia
Apartment
Sovetsk, Russia
Area 47 m²
On sale is a bright and spacious one-room apartment in a house built in 2008 with autonomous…
$48,394
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Properties features in Sovetskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

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