Residential properties for sale in Sovetskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Villa in Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa
Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a cozy two-storey house in the city of Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region! Description …
$230,741
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale 3-room apartment on the 4th floor of a 5-storey building! Main characteristics: Tot…
$47,331
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 38 m²
Floor 10/22
Species apartment on the 10th floor. The bathroom floor covering porcelain porcelain finishi…
$121,878
House in Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a cozy house with a bath and garage for 31 acres of land. House 241kVm Bath 105 kV …
$443,323
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 36 m²
Floor 8/9
Cozy, clean one-bedroom apartment for sale in a good quiet area in the geographical center o…
$56,798
Townhouse in Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
Townhouse
Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell a townhouse 3-room in KP Frolovskoye (without finishing). The total area taking into …
$94,663
Apartment in Zavolzhe, Russia
Apartment
Zavolzhe, Russia
Area 37 m²
Floor 12/12
I'll sell 1kv of improved layout. 12/12. 37.4/17.1/10.8. The apartment is not angular, very …
$33,724
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 29 m²
Floor 17/19
For sale a cozy studio apartment of 30 square meters on the 17th floor of a block 19-storey …
$75,139
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 42 m²
Floor 23/24
On sale is a beautiful view apartment 1+ at the address Russkaya St., 9 in the new modern LC…
$82,830
3 room apartment in Oryol, Russia
3 room apartment
Oryol, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale three bedroom apartment with renovation in the center of the Eagle, opposite the Zu…
$56,194
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 100 m²
Floor 10/18
We present to your attention a beautiful 3-room apartment in a modern Zenit residential comp…
$230,741
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 82 m²
Floor 10/22
Species apartment on the 10th floor. Apartment 3+ Three isolated rooms and kitchen dining ro…
$246,715
