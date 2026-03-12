Show property on map Show properties list
Warehouses for sale in Southern Federal District, Russia

Warehouse 5 030 m² in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Warehouse 5 030 m²
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 5 030 m²
Floor 1
Heated Class A warehouse for rent. The announcement is relevant. Total area of 5200 m2, incl…
$87,569
Warehouse 2 700 m² in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Warehouse 2 700 m²
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 2 700 m²
Floor 1
Heated Class A warehouse for rent. The announcement is relevant. Total area of 2700 m2, incl…
$47,005
