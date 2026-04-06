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Warehouses for sale in Solnechnogorsky District, Russia

Solnechnogorsk
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65 properties total found
Warehouse 982 m² in Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Warehouse 982 m²
Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Area 982 m²
Floor 1
Light Indastrial Sale of isolated premises in production and warehouse complex "A" class We…
$2,00M
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Warehouse 4 465 m² in Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Warehouse 4 465 m²
Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Area 4 465 m²
Floor 1
Sale of isolated premises in the production and warehouse complex "B+" class We offer to yo…
$9,44M
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Warehouse 9 000 m² in Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Warehouse 9 000 m²
Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Area 9 000 m²
Floor 1
Your business deserves better! We offer for rent modern warehouses with an area of 300 to 90…
$167,917
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Warehouse 10 474 m² in Esipovo, Russia
Warehouse 10 474 m²
Esipovo, Russia
Area 10 474 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, d Solnechnogorsk, village of Lozhki, t…
$18,89M
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Warehouse 468 m² in Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Warehouse 468 m²
Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Area 468 m²
Floor 1
Warehouse 468 m2 in 33 km from Moscow - Best logistics, Maximum benefit! 🚀Stop dreaming abou…
$785,851
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Warehouse 550 m² in Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Warehouse 550 m²
Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Area 550 m²
Floor 1
Light Indastrial In the production and warehouse complex of Light Indastrial format, isolate…
$10,267
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Warehouse 562 m² in Esipovo, Russia
Warehouse 562 m²
Esipovo, Russia
Area 562 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, d Solnechnogorsk, village of Lozhki, t…
$1,01M
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Warehouse 720 m² in Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Warehouse 720 m²
Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Area 720 m²
Floor 1
Warehouse 720 m2 33 km from Moscow - buy now, earn from January 2026! Manage your business …
$1,21M
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Warehouse 8 964 m² in Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Warehouse 8 964 m²
Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Area 8 964 m²
Floor 1
Warehouse complex 8964 m2 in 33 km from Moscow - Your way to success! 🔥Are you looking for t…
$15,05M
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Warehouse 936 m² in Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Warehouse 936 m²
Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Area 936 m²
Floor 1
Warehouse 936 m2 at the Central Ring Road: Invest in the logistics of the future! (33 km fro…
$1,57M
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Warehouse 1 545 m² in Esipovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 545 m²
Esipovo, Russia
Area 1 545 m²
Floor 1
Light Industrial – Sale of production facilities We offer for sale isolated rooms with indi…
$2,79M
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Warehouse 3 955 m² in Esipovo, Russia
Warehouse 3 955 m²
Esipovo, Russia
Area 3 955 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, d Solnechnogorsk, village of Lozhki, t…
$73,786
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Warehouse 19 680 m² in Solnechnogorsk, Russia
Warehouse 19 680 m²
Solnechnogorsk, Russia
Area 19 680 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, d Solnechnogorsk, Chashnikovo, ter Chashni…
$348,411
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Warehouse 1 968 m² in Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Warehouse 1 968 m²
Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Area 1 968 m²
Floor 1
Light Indastrial Sale of isolated premises in production and warehouse complex "A" class We…
$4,00M
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Warehouse 504 m² in Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Warehouse 504 m²
Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Area 504 m²
Floor 1
Rent a warehouse of 504 m2 is the ideal solution for your business just 33 km from Moscow Ri…
$9,403
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Warehouse 14 773 m² in Radumla, Russia
Warehouse 14 773 m²
Radumla, Russia
Area 14 773 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, g Solnechnogorsk, Radumlya, ter TechCenter…
$214,376
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Warehouse 1 008 m² in Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Warehouse 1 008 m²
Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Area 1 008 m²
Floor 1
We offer for rent modern warehouses with an area of 1008 m2 with a convenient location. Are…
$18,807
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Warehouse 6 348 m² in Radumla, Russia
Warehouse 6 348 m²
Radumla, Russia
Area 6 348 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, g Solnechnogorsk, Radumlya, ter TechCenter…
$92,118
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Warehouse 1 540 m² in Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Warehouse 1 540 m²
Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Area 1 540 m²
Floor 1
Light Indastrial In the production and warehouse complex of Light Indastrial format, isolate…
$28,739
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Warehouse 468 m² in Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Warehouse 468 m²
Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Area 468 m²
Floor 1
Looking for an optimal storage solution near Moscow? We offer for rent a warehouse of 468 m2…
$8,732
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Warehouse 1 213 m² in Yesipovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 213 m²
Yesipovo, Russia
Area 1 213 m²
Floor 1
Light Indastrial Sale In the production and warehouse complex of Light Indastrial format, is…
$2,19M
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Warehouse 2 219 m² in Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Warehouse 2 219 m²
Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Area 2 219 m²
Floor 1
Light Indastrial In the production and warehouse complex of Light Indastrial format, isolate…
$39,109
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Warehouse 4 348 m² in Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Warehouse 4 348 m²
Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Area 4 348 m²
Floor 1
ID: L4345 In the class "A" production and warehouse complex, isolated premises with individu…
$90,132
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Warehouse 17 199 m² in Esipovo, Russia
Warehouse 17 199 m²
Esipovo, Russia
Area 17 199 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, d Solnechnogorsk, village of Lozhki, t…
$31,02M
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Warehouse 5 908 m² in Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Warehouse 5 908 m²
Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Area 5 908 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, Solnechnogorsk, the village of Yesipov…
$12,02M
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Warehouse 1 335 m² in Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Warehouse 1 335 m²
Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Area 1 335 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, Solnechnogorsk, Esipovo village, dvld …
$24,908
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Warehouse 21 352 m² in Radumla, Russia
Warehouse 21 352 m²
Radumla, Russia
Area 21 352 m²
Floor 1
A warm Class A warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, g Solnechnogorsk, Radumlya, ter…
$45,02M
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Warehouse 504 m² in Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Warehouse 504 m²
Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Area 504 m²
Floor 1
Buy your warehouse 504 m2 in 33 km from Moscow - Start your successful business!🔥Looking for…
$846,301
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Warehouse 400 m² in Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Warehouse 400 m²
Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Area 400 m²
Floor 1
Warehouse for rent of 400 m2 - just 33 km from Moscow! The perfect solution for optimizing y…
$7,463
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Warehouse 576 m² in Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Warehouse 576 m²
Solnechnogorsky District, Russia
Area 576 m²
Floor 1
Rent a warehouse of 576 m2 just 33 km from Moscow Ring Road and provide your business with e…
$10,747
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