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Warehouses for sale in Sobinsky District, Russia

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Lakinsk
4
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4 properties total found
Warehouse 6 670 m² in Lakinsk, Russia
Warehouse 6 670 m²
Lakinsk, Russia
Area 6 670 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Vladimir region, Sobinsky district, Lakinsk, Mira street,…
$72,896
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Warehouse 3 000 m² in Lakinsk, Russia
Warehouse 3 000 m²
Lakinsk, Russia
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Vladimir region, Sobinsky district, Lakinsk, Mira street,…
$32,787
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Warehouse 1 500 m² in Lakinsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Lakinsk, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Vladimir region, Sobinsky district, Lakinsk, Mira street,…
$16,393
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Warehouse 4 500 m² in Lakinsk, Russia
Warehouse 4 500 m²
Lakinsk, Russia
Area 4 500 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Vladimir region, Sobinsky district, Lakinsk, Mira street,…
$49,180
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Property types in Sobinsky District

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