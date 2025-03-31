Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Slavsky District
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Slavsky District, Russia

2 properties total found
Commercial property 3 800 m² in Slavsky District, Russia
Commercial property 3 800 m²
Slavsky District, Russia
Area 3 800 m²
I will sell the complex either in parts to two or three buyers - FERMU with ECOOTEL 6 km fro…
$905,356
Leave a request
Commercial property 140 m² in Bolshakovo, Russia
Commercial property 140 m²
Bolshakovo, Russia
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/16
Free room (Open Space) with a separate entrance. A large number of windows. Suitable for any…
$107,527
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes