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Warehouses for sale in Siberian Federal District, Russia

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1 property total found
Warehouse 2 540 m² in Novosibirsk, Russia
Warehouse 2 540 m²
Novosibirsk, Russia
Area 2 540 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm warehouse of class "A" in Novosibirsk. The announcement is relevant. Total a…
$42,236
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