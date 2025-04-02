Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Sergiyevo-Posadsky District
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Sergiyevo-Posadsky District, Russia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Zhuchki, Russia
Plot of land
Zhuchki, Russia
50: 05: 0040605: 34 A plot of 6 acres is sold. d. Bugs of the LPH Dawn Uch. 13 Status: Priv…
$14,931
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes