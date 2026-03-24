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Warehouses for sale in Sergiyevo-Posadsky District, Russia

Sergiyev Posad
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7 properties total found
Warehouse 400 m² in Sergiyev Posad, Russia
Warehouse 400 m²
Sergiyev Posad, Russia
Area 400 m²
Floor 1
ID: L5864 ЧВ Class "B+" refrigerated chambers are offered for rent. Location: Moscow region,…
$9,032
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Warehouse 400 m² in Sergiyev Posad, Russia
Warehouse 400 m²
Sergiyev Posad, Russia
Area 400 m²
Floor 1
ID: L5863 ЧВ Freezers of 400 m2 class "B+" are offered for rent. Location: Moscow region, Se…
$9,032
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Warehouse 400 m² in Sergiyev Posad, Russia
Warehouse 400 m²
Sergiyev Posad, Russia
Area 400 m²
Floor 1
ID: L4518 Class "B+" refrigerated chambers are offered for rent. Location: Moscow region, Se…
$9,032
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Warehouse 800 m² in Sergiyev Posad, Russia
Warehouse 800 m²
Sergiyev Posad, Russia
Area 800 m²
Floor 1
ID: L4517 Refrigeration and freezing chambers are available for rent. Location: Moscow Regio…
$18,065
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Warehouse 800 m² in Sergiyev Posad, Russia
Warehouse 800 m²
Sergiyev Posad, Russia
Area 800 m²
Floor 1
ID: L5865 ЧВ Refrigeration and freezing chambers are available for rent. Location: Moscow re…
$18,065
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Warehouse 5 800 m² in Khotkovo, Russia
Warehouse 5 800 m²
Khotkovo, Russia
Area 5 800 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class B warehouse for rent. Moscow region, Sergiev Posad, Khotkovo, Zagorska…
$84,952
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Warehouse 400 m² in Sergiyev Posad, Russia
Warehouse 400 m²
Sergiyev Posad, Russia
Area 400 m²
Floor 1
ID: L4519 Freezers of 400 m2 class "B+" are offered for rent. Location: Moscow region, Sergi…
$9,032
Leave a request

Property types in Sergiyevo-Posadsky District

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