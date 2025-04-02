Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Semenovskiy gorodskoy okrug
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Semenovskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

Investment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 930 m² in Semyonov, Russia
Investment 930 m²
Semyonov, Russia
Area 930 m²
Floor 2/2
A ready-made business is for sale. The enterprise is working. Woodworking production. Includ…
$108,430
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes